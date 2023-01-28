Top Stories
Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills (Photos!)

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sat, 28 January 2023 at 3:15 pm

'Ted Lasso' Stars Receive Big Pay Raises for Season 3, Jason Sudeikis Gets Giant Bump!

Ted Lasso is confirmed to return to television for a third season and the cast negotiated big pay raises!

Apple TV+ just released the season three first look photo earlier this month.

Jason Sudeikis was earning around $250,000 to $300,000 an episode for the first two seasons of the Apple TV+ series, but that salary was negotiated way before the series became both a critical and commercial success.

Now, Jason is going to be earning one of the biggest paydays on television thanks to his new salary!

Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and Brendan Hunt are all receiving big raises as well.

Browse through the slideshow to see how much each cast member will be making…

