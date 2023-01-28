The Richest 'Full House' Stars Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& The Top Earners Are Worth a Combined $500 Million!)

Few shows bring on a larger sense of nostalgia for anyone who came of age in the ’90s than Full House.

The sitcom celebrated the bond of a chosen family and featured a slew of up-and-coming talent and established stars.

Years after the original show went off-air and the sequel Fuller House finished its run on Netflix, plenty of cast members have amassed impressive net worths.

If you missed it, Jodie Sweetin generated headlines by teasing a plan for yet another Full House revival, which inspired our curiosities. So we did some digging to determine which stars from the cast were worth the most money all of these years later.

