Henry Cavill Holds Hands with Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso on Rare Date Night in Beverly Hills (Photos!)

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sat, 28 January 2023 at 5:45 pm

Tony Romo's Wife & Kids - Cute Family Photos!

Tony Romo's Wife & Kids - Cute Family Photos!

Tony Romo is a retired quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, and you’ll be hearing his voice throughout the AFC Championship Matchup as he’s one of the announcers for the game on CBS!

The AFC Championship game is between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs and should be a very competitive match up.

If you don’t know, after Tony retired, he took a job at CBS as a commentator and quickly became a fan favorite for his precise commentary and his insight into the quarterback position, as he himself played the game for many many years before retiring.

Keep reading to find out more…

We’re taking a moment to highlight his lovely wife Candice Romo (who is the sister of Gossip Girl actor Chace Crawford) and their sons Jones, 3, Rivers, 8, and Hawkins, 10.

Tony Romo, Candice Crawford, & Chace Crawford Photo

The family often post cute photos of themselves together and we’ve gathered several for you to enjoy!

Click through the gallery to see some photos of the Romo family together…
tony romo wife kids 01
tony romo wife kids 02
tony romo wife kids 03
tony romo wife kids 04
tony romo wife kids 05
tony romo wife kids 06
tony romo wife kids 07
tony romo wife kids 08
tony romo wife kids 09
tony romo wife kids 10
tony romo wife kids 11
tony romo wife kids 12
tony romo wife kids 13
tony romo wife kids 14
tony romo wife kids 15
tony romo wife kids 16
tony romo wife kids 17
tony romo wife kids 18
tony romo wife kids 19
tony romo wife kids 20
tony romo wife kids 21
tony romo wife kids 22
tony romo wife kids 23

Credit: Instagram; Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Candice Crawford, Candice Romo, Celebrity Babies, Hawkins Romo, Jones Romo, Rivers Romo, Tony Romo

