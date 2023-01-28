Tony Romo's Wife & Kids - Cute Family Photos!

Tony Romo is a retired quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, and you’ll be hearing his voice throughout the AFC Championship Matchup as he’s one of the announcers for the game on CBS!

The AFC Championship game is between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs and should be a very competitive match up.

If you don’t know, after Tony retired, he took a job at CBS as a commentator and quickly became a fan favorite for his precise commentary and his insight into the quarterback position, as he himself played the game for many many years before retiring.

Keep reading to find out more…

We’re taking a moment to highlight his lovely wife Candice Romo (who is the sister of Gossip Girl actor Chace Crawford) and their sons Jones, 3, Rivers, 8, and Hawkins, 10.

The family often post cute photos of themselves together and we’ve gathered several for you to enjoy!

Click through the gallery to see some photos of the Romo family together…