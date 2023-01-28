'Triangle of Sadness' Director Ruben Ostlund Shares Details About His Next Movie

Director Ruben Ostlund is already busy working on his next film.

The 48-year-old filmmaker just received three Oscar nominations in Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for his dark comedy Triangle of Sadness.

Ruben latest film, The Entertainment System is Down, presents an interesting concept for the modern audience.

“It takes place on a long-haul flight that is about 15 hours, and quite soon after the takeoff, the passengers get the horrible news that the entertainment system is not working, so they have to spend 15 hours without any digital distraction while their iPhones and iPads aren’t charging up,” he told Deadline. “So, it’s going to be a horror movie for modern human beings that are addicts, especially when it comes to scrolling.”

Ruben was also asked about his reaction to receiving the three Oscar nominations.

“We had a beer [to celebrate] because the thing is, the Swedish Awards [The Guldbagges] were yesterday, and we got six prizes,” Ruben shared. “So, today, we were sitting here really nervous and didn’t really expect anything.”

“When we got nominated, we were a little shocked actually. It was like we were super happy for the script and then, like, they announced Best Director and then Best Picture. We were like, ‘Oh, s–t.’ We did not expect this; we were really happy,” he said.

Last year, Ruben took to Instagram to remember Charlbi Dean, who starred in Triangle of Sadness and passed away at the age of 32 after an “unexpected sudden illness.”