Were Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony's Kids at the Singer's Wedding to Nadia Ferreira?

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira exchanged vows on Saturday evening (January 28) during a star-studded ceremony, but were the singer’s children that he shares with ex Jennifer Lopez in attendance?

The 54-year-old newlywed shares two children with the 53-year-old actress and musician – 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.

While his older sons Cristian and Ryan from his relationship with Dayanara Torres were mentioned on Hola‘s guest list, the younger children were not. However, there is some evidence that they were unable to make the wedding.

Marc and Nadia‘s wedding was hosted in Miami, Florida at the Perez Art Museum Miami. Earlier in the day, Emme and Jennifer were spotted out with her husband Ben Affleck and his children in Los Angeles.

The Daily Mail noted that the only member of the family missing was Max.

Based on that, it’s possible that Max might have been in Florida with his dad. But unless Emme hopped on a flight shortly after being spotted out with their mom, it’s unclear if they could have made it to Miami in time.

Maybe the family is planning a different celebration for their children!

While we can’t say definitively if Max and Emme were at the wedding, we do have a better idea of the guest list. The wedding was definitely attended by the likes of best man David Beckham and Maluma. Check out who else was there.

