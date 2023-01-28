Who Is Brock Purdy's Girlfriend? Meet Jenna Brandt!

Brock Purdy is currently the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, who are about to play in a very important NFC Championship Game this weekend!

If you don’t know, the 49ers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles to earn a spot in the 2023 Super Bowl.

However, we’re taking the time to highlight Brock’s lovely girlfriend, Jenna Brandt!

Brock and Jenna have only been Instagram official since November 2022, but they both did attend the same college for quite a few years. They both were students at Iowa State from 2018-2020, but Jenna ended up transferring to Northern Iowa to complete her education. She appears to be an Iowa girl and shared photos of them together on what appears to be farmland last year.

Jenna is also an athlete and played volleyball during college, while Brock obviously focused on football.

Jenna seems to love the outdoors and being active as she’s documented ski trips in Colorado as well as hiking trips to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Brock has been the starting quarterback for the 49ers since week 13, replacing injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Brock was actually the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and the pick is normally dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” as sometimes, the last overall picks do not contribute immediately.

