Who Is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend? Meet Olivia Holzmacher!

Joe Burrow is set to take the field as the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening (January 29) in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Championship games are huge deals as they determine which 2 teams head to the Super Bowl!

While we know Joe will be lighting it up on the field…we’re taking a moment to highlight his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.

They began dating when they were both students at Ohio State. Their earliest photo together appears to be from 2017. Joe, now 26, eventually transferred out of Ohio State to become the starting quarterback at Louisiana, while Olivia stayed behind and finished her degree at Ohio State. At Ohio, Olivia studied data analytics and social sciences. The pair appeared to remain long distance during this time.

Eventually, Joe was drafted to the Bengals with the number 1 pick in the draft. Ahead of his 2020 draft, Olivia wrote, “Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the the past three seasons. I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds.”

Since joining the Bengals, Olivia has regularly been seen at games and she often documents her trips to watch him on her Instagram page.

At this time, Olivia currently works as a senior process specialist and analyst at Kroger.

Some other fun facts about Olivia: she has Goldendoodle named Beau and it appears she used to be a Green Bay Packers fan (before Joe was drafted by the Bengals, of course!)

