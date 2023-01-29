Adam Scott is Back in 'Party Down' Revival Series at Starz - Watch the Trailer!

Party Down is back!

Starz has released the trailer for the upcoming revival of the comedy series, which ran from 2009-2010, starring Adam Scott.

The upcoming third season will feature six new episodes and will take place 10 time years after season two ended.

Watch the trailer inside!

In the revival, “most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles,” according to Deadline.

Original cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally will all be reprising their roles for the revival. New cast members include Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao, and James Marsden.

Dan Bakkedahl, Quinta Brunson, Liv Hewson, Fran Kranz, Ki Hong Lee, Lyric Lewis, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman, Judy Reyes, and Calum Worthy will be making guest appearances throughout the season.

The Party Down revival will debut at midnight on Friday, February 24 on the Starz app and streaming platforms. It will then air at 9 pm ET that same night on the Starz channel.