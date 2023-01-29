Alice Finds A Love Connection in 1999 in 'The Way Home's Newest Episode on Hallmark - See A Sneak Peek!

Alice looks super smitten in this new still from The Way Home‘s newest episode!

The third installment of Hallmark Channel‘s new series will premiere TONIGHT at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and in a sneak peek, Alice gets a taste of rejection from a surprising source.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the summary: Kat (Chyler Leigh) starts a new job at the local paper and finds herself covering a much different kind of story than she did in Minneapolis.

The reporter in her becomes suspicious of Alice’s (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) newfound contentment in Port Haven which, unbeknownst to her, is fueled by the time Alice is spending in the past with the Landrys during a happier time.

Meanwhile, when Del (Andie MacDowell) gets an offer to buy the boat Colton (Jefferson Brown) bought for them, the prospect of selling it stirs up mixed emotion.

In the sneak peek clip below, the pond isn’t allowing Alice to time travel, and she turns to Elliot (Evan Williams) for guidance.

Check it out!