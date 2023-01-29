Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More Stars Attend AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards

Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Glen Powell were just a few of the stars who attended AARP The Magazine’s 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday evening (January 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old Elvis star was joined at the event be the movie’s director Baz Luhrmann. They’re up for Best Picture during the ceremony. Meanwhile, Glen was accompanied by his sister Leslie Powell, and Sheryl‘s Abbott Elementary co-star Lisa Ann Walter was also in attendance.

Other stars who showed up included Brendan Fraser with his girlfriend Jeanne Moore, Gabriel LaBelle of The Fabelmans, Jalyn Hall, Patricia Clarkson, Brian Tyree Henry, Annette Bening, Victoria Rowell, Paul Walter Hauser, Frankie Faison, Jeff Bridges and Judith Ivey. Check out pics of everyone in the gallery!

During the ceremony, Jamie was honored with the Career Achievement Award.

