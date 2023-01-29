Top Stories
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, &amp; the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers

Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 12:08 am

Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More Stars Attend AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards

Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More Stars Attend AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards

Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Glen Powell were just a few of the stars who attended AARP The Magazine’s 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday evening (January 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old Elvis star was joined at the event be the movie’s director Baz Luhrmann. They’re up for Best Picture during the ceremony. Meanwhile, Glen was accompanied by his sister Leslie Powell, and Sheryl‘s Abbott Elementary co-star Lisa Ann Walter was also in attendance.

Other stars who showed up included Brendan Fraser with his girlfriend Jeanne Moore, Gabriel LaBelle of The Fabelmans, Jalyn Hall, Patricia Clarkson, Brian Tyree Henry, Annette Bening, Victoria Rowell, Paul Walter Hauser, Frankie Faison, Jeff Bridges and Judith Ivey. Check out pics of everyone in the gallery!

During the ceremony, Jamie was honored with the Career Achievement Award.

Did you know Austin Butler‘s IMDb bio has been the same since 2007? There’s a sweet reason for that!

Scroll through pics from the red carpet in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
aarp movies for grownups carpet 01
aarp movies for grownups carpet 02
aarp movies for grownups carpet 03
aarp movies for grownups carpet 04
aarp movies for grownups carpet 05
aarp movies for grownups carpet 06
aarp movies for grownups carpet 07
aarp movies for grownups carpet 08
aarp movies for grownups carpet 09
aarp movies for grownups carpet 10
aarp movies for grownups carpet 11
aarp movies for grownups carpet 12
aarp movies for grownups carpet 13
aarp movies for grownups carpet 14
aarp movies for grownups carpet 15
aarp movies for grownups carpet 16
aarp movies for grownups carpet 17
aarp movies for grownups carpet 18
aarp movies for grownups carpet 19
aarp movies for grownups carpet 20
aarp movies for grownups carpet 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Annette Bening, Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann, Brendan Frasier, Brian Tyree Henry, Frankie Faison, Gabriel LaBelle, Glen Powell, Jalyn Hall, Jamie Lee Curtis, jeanne moore, Jeff Bridges, Judith Ivey, Leslie Powell, Lisa Ann Walter, Patricia Clarkson, Paul Walter Hauser, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Victoria Rowell

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr