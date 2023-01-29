Top Stories
Annie Wersching, '24' &amp; 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, &amp; the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 8:00 pm

Chris Pine Wears Gray Sweats to Yoga Class in Los Feliz

Chris Pine Wears Gray Sweats to Yoga Class in Los Feliz

Chris Pine is getting in a morning workout.

The 42-year-old Don’t Worry Darling actor carried a few reusable water bottles with him as he arrived at a yoga studio for a class on Tuesday morning (January 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine

For his yoga class, Chris wore a gray hoodie and matching sweatpants paired with brown moccasins.

The day before, the trailer for Chris‘ upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released! You can watch it out here.

In a recent interview, Chris revealed the very surprising celeb he sometimes gets mistaken for. Can you guess who it is?!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Chris Pine arriving at his yoga class…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 01
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 02
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 03
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 04
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 05
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 06
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 07
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 08
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 09
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 10
chris pine gray sweats to yoga class 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chris Pine

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr