Damar Hamlin Speaks Out for the First Time Publicly Since Cardiac Arrest Incident

Damar Hamlin is feeling thankful.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills NFL football player spoke out publicly for the first time since his scary cardiac arrest incident while playing the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month.

In a new video posted over the weekend by the team’s Twitter account, Damar spoke out amid support from the entire community.

“I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time as there was a lot to process within my own self,” he began.

“I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love and support and everything that’s just been coming in my way. What happened to me on Monday Night Football, I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world.”

“To the entire Bills organization, my brothers who made it a priority to lift me up spiritually, mentally and in every way possible…I’m proud to be a part of this team. I’m proud to be able to call you guys my brothers,” he said.

He also showed up in-person for the first time to a Bills game.

