Joe Burrow & Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher - Cutest Photos Together!

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing in the NFL playoffs right now and their star quarterback Joe Burrow has faced a lot of public speculation about his personal life! Specifically, fans want to know if he has a partner, spouse, or girlfriend!

We’re taking a moment to highlight his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher!

Joe and Olivia have been linked since at least 2017 and she’s been so supportive of his season this year, often posting selfies and supporting pics. They began dating as students at Ohio State, but when Joe transferred to Louisiana State University in 2019, they kept dating despite their distance.

Click inside to see photos of them together…