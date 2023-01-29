Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot With Harry Styles by Bringing Very Direct Sign to His Concert

Julie Bowen saw a shot to nab her celebrity crush, and she took it.

The 52-year-old Modern Family actress was ready to grab Harry Styles‘ attention when she was in the audience during his concert at The Forum on Thursday (January 26) in Inglewood, Calif.

In order to do so, she brought a very direct sign.

Read more about how Julie Bowen showed off her feelings for Harry Styles…

Julie hopped on Instagram to show Harry the lit-up, heart-shaped sign that she brought into the venue.

The front of it read “Harry I’m old.” However, when it was turned around it read “But I know what I’m doing.”

“I’m here! HARRY,” she captioned the cute clip, which also mentioned his official account.

No word yet if Harry caught on. However, we do know that he provided a bit more of a show than expected during the concert after he suffered a wardrobe malfunction onstage.

If you weren’t aware, this isn’t the first time Julie has opened up about her crush on the musician.

Check out Julie Bowen’s direct sign below…