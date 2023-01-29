Madonna's Scrapped Biopic Will Cost Universal Pictures Millions (Report)

Madonna‘s biopic with Universal Pictures may no longer be in the works, but it still carries an allegedly hefty price tag.

The 64-year-old “Material Girl” pop legend had been working on crafting a movie about her life for a while now. However, it was put on ice earlier this month following news about her upcoming tour.

A source estimated how much the project would cost Universal Pictures after they reportedly invested so heavily in the release.

Read more about the estimated cost of Madonna’s cancelled biopic…

They told OK! Magazine that the project could end up costing at least $10 million. That total included “millions” in licensing fees that were needed on top of paying the director attached to the project.

“When you spend millions and millions on a project without a final script, there’s going to be a gut-check moment, and that’s what happened here,” they said.

It won’t only be a monetary loss, either. They continued, noting that the lengthy audition process alone – which reportedly involved a boot camp and multiple actresses auditioning for a chance to play Madonna - “took months of everybody’s time.”

