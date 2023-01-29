Phoebe Dynevor Isn't Coming Back to 'Bridgerton' for Season 3

Phoebe Dynevor isn’t coming back.

The 27-year-old actress that she will not be appearing in the third season of Bridgerton.

Phoebe confirmed the news when asked about her character’s future in an interview.

“Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future,” she told Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival.

“But season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer,” she continued.

The third season of the hit series is currently in production in the United Kingdom. The new episodes will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

