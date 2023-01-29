Top Stories
Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 5:57 pm

Phoebe Dynevor Isn't Coming Back to 'Bridgerton' for Season 3

Phoebe Dynevor Isn't Coming Back to 'Bridgerton' for Season 3

Phoebe Dynevor isn’t coming back.

The 27-year-old actress that she will not be appearing in the third season of Bridgerton.

Phoebe confirmed the news when asked about her character’s future in an interview.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future,” she told Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival.

“But season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer,” she continued.

The third season of the hit series is currently in production in the United Kingdom. The new episodes will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

A cast member for the highly anticipated third season has been revealed!

There’s also exciting news about the prequel series.

Netflix has a newly revised list of the top 10 most streamed TV shows of all time.
