'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 Contestants, Ranked in Popularity From Lowest to Highest

Start your engines! RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 kicked off on Friday night (January 6) on MTV, and some early favorites are already emerging!

This season features the most queens ever – 16! – including a pair of TikTok-famous twins, and a beloved drag mother to a recent contestant.

Following the show’s two-hour season premiere, which included an appearance from Ariana Grande, fans have already made their feelings known with the “follow” button, and certain queens have rocketed in popularity on Instagram already.

Find out who are now the most popular contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15…