Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 4:33 pm

Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays in a Suit for 'Wolf Pack' Photocall in Milan

Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays in a Suit for 'Wolf Pack' Photocall in Milan

Sarah Michelle Gellar is looking fierce.

The 45-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum attended the photocall for her Paramount+ series Wolf Pack at Paramount Offices on Saturday (January 28) in Milan, Italy.

Sarah rocked a menswear-inspired look with a two-piece set. She paired a white blazer with matching pleated slouchy trousers, along with silver rings and dangling earrings with duo chrome gemstones. She tied the look together with silver and black pumps.

Keep reading to find out more…

She was recently asked about an exciting fan theory about her new show Wolf Pack involving her iconic previous series. Find out what she had to say!

It’s been more than a decade since Sarah Michelle Gellar and longtime love Freddie Prinze Jr. have walked the red carpet together, but they just did it a few days ago!
