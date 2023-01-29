Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays in a Suit for 'Wolf Pack' Photocall in Milan

Sarah Michelle Gellar is looking fierce.

The 45-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum attended the photocall for her Paramount+ series Wolf Pack at Paramount Offices on Saturday (January 28) in Milan, Italy.

Sarah rocked a menswear-inspired look with a two-piece set. She paired a white blazer with matching pleated slouchy trousers, along with silver rings and dangling earrings with duo chrome gemstones. She tied the look together with silver and black pumps.

Keep reading to find out more…

She was recently asked about an exciting fan theory about her new show Wolf Pack involving her iconic previous series. Find out what she had to say!

It’s been more than a decade since Sarah Michelle Gellar and longtime love Freddie Prinze Jr. have walked the red carpet together, but they just did it a few days ago!