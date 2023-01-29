Top Stories
Sun, 29 January 2023 at 3:42 pm

Shazam's Zachary Levi Ignites Anti-Vax Allegations With a Tweet

Shazam's Zachary Levi Ignites Anti-Vax Allegations With a Tweet

Some fans are raising their eyebrows at Zachary Levi after a new tweet.

The 42-year-old Shazam! star shared a response on Twitter over the weekend that has the Internet buzzing with allegations about his beliefs.

Controversial figure Lyndon Wood, who has previously espoused anti-vax views and transphobic rhetoric, tweeted: “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”

Keep reading to find out more…

Zachary then issued a response with a quote-retweet: “Hardcore agree. 😐.”

Pfizer is one of the companies that have produced a COVID vaccine.

Many fans began criticizing the star, suggesting that he was an anti-vaxxer, expressing their disappointment.

He then clarified his stance hours later with a follow-up tweet, linking to a 2009 settlement in which the pharmaceutical company paid $2.3 billion for misbranding and defrauding Medicare with Bextra. “Just one example of what I’m referring to…,” he said.

Some users remain unconvinced. See the responses inside.

Hours later, he revealed some very sad personal news.
Photos: Getty
