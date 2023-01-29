Shazam's Zachary Levi Ignites Anti-Vax Allegations With a Tweet

Some fans are raising their eyebrows at Zachary Levi after a new tweet.

The 42-year-old Shazam! star shared a response on Twitter over the weekend that has the Internet buzzing with allegations about his beliefs.

Controversial figure Lyndon Wood, who has previously espoused anti-vax views and transphobic rhetoric, tweeted: “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”

Zachary then issued a response with a quote-retweet: “Hardcore agree. 😐.”

Pfizer is one of the companies that have produced a COVID vaccine.

Many fans began criticizing the star, suggesting that he was an anti-vaxxer, expressing their disappointment.

He then clarified his stance hours later with a follow-up tweet, linking to a 2009 settlement in which the pharmaceutical company paid $2.3 billion for misbranding and defrauding Medicare with Bextra. “Just one example of what I’m referring to…,” he said.

Some users remain unconvinced. See the responses inside.

Just one example of what I’m referring to…😔https://t.co/5xCpCSCDrl — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) January 29, 2023

Zachary Levi has promoted Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan’s podcast and now is promoting vaccine conspiracy theories on social media. Not every actor is going to have the same political views, but his tweet and who he’s promoted is very dangerous — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) January 29, 2023

I listened to an hour of Zachary Levi on a recent podcast and he was teeth gnashingly thick, spouting the pseudo-wisdom of a suburban teen who watched Bill Hicks specials. So it's no surprise at all he's tweeting anti vax shit. — Dave Taylor (@DRTdesigns) January 29, 2023

Where they have "authentic" conversations that is right wing rhetoric — not conan o brien (@dayiewis2) January 29, 2023

To everyone pointing out that @ZacharyLevi's tweet might NOT be anti-vax but instead refer to legit criticism of drug companies, I bet this could be cleared up pretty quickly if he just said "everyone should get their vaccine!" …but he won't. — Scott Thomas (@scott_leighton) January 29, 2023

Listen, I want to believe that Zachary Levi was talking about how Big Pharma is ruining people’s lives with cruel business tactics, I really do. But y’all really think he Quote Retweeted a militant anti-vax account by accident cause he misunderstood the question? Be for real. — Elvis Dutan (@the_snickman) January 29, 2023

