Top Stories
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, &amp; the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers

Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 12:56 pm

'The View' for the Week of January 30 - 4 Guest Stars Revealed

Continue Here »

'The View' for the Week of January 30 - 4 Guest Stars Revealed

The View is back in full swing.

The current season stars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

The daily show features conversations about hot topics including politics, arts and entertainment. The View airs Monday to Friday, form 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

As always, there are a bunch of celebrity guests lined up to appear throughout the week, and we’ve got the full schedule.

Scroll through to see the schedule of guest stars for the week of January 30…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, Getty
Posted to: ABC, Television, The View

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr