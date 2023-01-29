Top Stories
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, &amp; the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers

Some Fans Think Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks was One of Miley Cyrus' Dancers

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 11:56 am

Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies in the World, Ranked

Continue Here »

Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies in the World, Ranked

There are big movies, and there are box office behemoths.

Throughout the years – in the past decade, especially – major blockbusters have broken through long-established records, pulling in millions of viewers around the globe, and generating billions of dollars of revenue.

We’ve rounded up the 10 highest-grossing movies in the world based on data from BoxOfficeMojo, and ranked them from lowest to highest. Are these some of your favorite movies?

Scroll through to see which movies brought in the biggest bucks at the box office ever…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Box Office, EG, evergreen, Extended, Movies, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr