Top Stories
Annie Wersching, '24' &amp; 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, &amp; the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 6:00 pm

Who Are Andy Reid's Wife & Kids? Meet the Entire Reid Family!

Who Are Andy Reid's Wife & Kids? Meet the Entire Reid Family!

Andy Reid is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and he has the chance to go to another Super Bowl if his team wins the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals tonight.

By his side his entire coaching career has been his wife Tammy. They met as students at BYU and married in 1981.

“I’d never known a coach, I’d never been with a coach,” Tammy once said about the hectic life of a coaches wife. “I had no idea what our lives were going to be like. I was just a roll-with-the-punches kind of girl and I’m a bloom-where-you’re-planted kind of girl. So we’d move. I’d get everybody ready, I’d get the house ready, we’d sell the house, do whatever we needed to do, jump in the U-Haul, and we’d just move.”

In the NFL, Andy previously coached for the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles, and now, the Chiefs.

Andy and Tammy had five kids together: Britt Reid, Spencer Reid, Crosby Reid, Drew Ann Reid, and the late Garrett Reid. Garrett unfortunately passed away from a drug overdose on August 5, 2012 at the age of 29.

Britt, who coaches alongside his dad, recently spoke of his brother’s death, saying “We all miss him. He would love this. He loved sports, he loved football. He would have been in heaven right here. It is what it is, but it would have been special, definitely.” Unfortunately, Britt has been in legal trouble in the recent past.
Just Jared on Facebook
andy reid family photos 01
andy reid family photos 02
andy reid family photos 03
andy reid family photos 04
andy reid family photos 05
andy reid family photos 06
andy reid family photos 07
andy reid family photos 08
andy reid family photos 09
andy reid family photos 10
andy reid family photos 11
andy reid family photos 12
andy reid family photos 13
andy reid family photos 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andy Reid, Football, nfl, Sports, Tammy Reid

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr