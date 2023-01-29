Who Is DeVonta Smith's Girlfriend? He's Rumored to Be in a Long-Time Relationship!

DeVonta Smith is heading to the Super Bowl!

The 24-year-old football player, who is a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, was previously the 2021 winner of the Heisman Trophy. The award goes to the best player in college football.

DeVonta signed a four-year rookie contract with the Eagles in June 2021 for a reported $20.1 million.

Fans have been wondering about DeVonta‘s love life and there’s not much known since he keeps it private, but it appears he does have a girlfriend.

It has been reported that DeVonta is dating Mariah Abraham, but there aren’t many details available about her or their relationship.

A couple weeks ago, a photo surfaced of DeVonta kissing someone on the sidelines of the field. Check it out HERE.