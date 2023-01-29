Top Stories
Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 7:47 pm

Who is Jason Kelce's Wife? Meet Kylie McDevitt & Learn More About Their Relationship!

Jason Kelce is heading to the Super Bowl and he could be playing his brother Travis Kelce if the Kansas City Chiefs win their game tonight.

For those who don’t know, Jason is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles and has been playing for the team since 2011.

Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt since 2018 and they have two kids together with another one on the way in February 2023.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kylie revealed in an Instagram post back in November 2015 that she and Jason met on a dating app. She captioned the post, “Thank goodness you swiped right too.”

The couple welcomed their daughter Wyatt in 2019 and their daughter Elliotte in 2021.

Learn more about Travis‘ love life too.

Check out some cute photos of the family below…

