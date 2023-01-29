Top Stories
Sun, 29 January 2023 at 6:15 pm

Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Wife? Meet Brittany Matthews, His High School Sweetheart!

Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Wife? Meet Brittany Matthews, His High School Sweetheart!

Patrick Mahomes is the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it’s time to take a minute to get to know his longtime love Brittany Matthews! He has a chance to play in the 2023 Super Bowl if the Chiefs win against the Cincinnati Bengals in tonight’s AFC Championship game!

The 27-year-old Super Bowl winning quarterback started dating Brittany while they were both in high school! They both attended Whitehouse High School in East Texas. Since then, they got married and have had two children together: Sterling, born in February 2021 and Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, who was born in November 2022.

After high school, they both went to different colleges with Brittany attending University of Texas at Tyler and Patrick attending Texas Tech University.

Brittany was also a college athlete, playing soccer while enrolled!

“I didn’t even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school,” she once told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.”

She has moved on from professional sports and now works in her own business, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

Brittany is often seen at Chiefs games cheering on Patrick.

Browse through all the photos of the family…
