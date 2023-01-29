Who Is Playing in Super Bowl 2023? Date, Time, Location, & More Info Revealed!

We’re two weeks away from the 2023 Super Bowl and the teams playing in the game have been revealed!

Following the NFC and AFC championship games on Sunday (January 29), we know who will be going to the Super Bowl.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against each other in Super Bowl LVII.

The game will be played on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The stadium is the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Fox will be airing the game this year and kickoff time is set for 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

Make sure to tune in for the pre-show to see performances from Chris Stapleton on the National Anthem and two other big stars. Rihanna will be performing during the halftime show!

At the beginning of the month, ESPN predicted that the Eagles and the Chiefs would be playing in the Super Bowl and those predictions came true.

They had the Chiefs with 46.4% odds of making it to the big game, while the Eagles had a 49.8% chance of making it to the final game.