Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 4:51 pm

Why Is Track 5 on Taylor Swift Albums So Important? Every Track 5 Song's Meaning Revealed!

Why Is Track 5 on Taylor Swift Albums So Important? Every Track 5 Song's Meaning Revealed!

Swifties already know that when it comes to a Taylor Swift album, you’ve got to watch out for the fifth track.

If you’re familiar with her work, you might notice that on every Taylor Swift album, track five has a very specific meaning. It’s usually a particularly personal song, with some sort of vulnerable revelation involving Taylor‘s past, reflecting either a relationship or a particular emotion.

Fans began to notice the trend by 2012′s Red, with “All Too Well” taking the fifth track slot.

“I didn’t realize I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I guess I was just kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five. So because you noticed this, I kind of started to put the songs that were really honest, emotional, vulnerable, and personal as track five,” she would later explain during an Instagram Live.

And her latest album, Midnights, of course is no exception.

See every Track 5 in Taylor Swift’s discography, and find out what they’re about…

