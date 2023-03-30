Adam Sandler Reveals What It's Like Kissing Jennifer Aniston, & He Had One Big Complaint

By the sound of it, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston don’t have the best kiss chemistry when they share the screen together.

The duo has collaborated on three movies now, including their latest Murder Mystery 2. They’ve shared kisses in all of them.

However, Adam revealed one complaint he had about Jennifer‘s kissing in a recent interview.

Read more about Adam Sandler kissing Jennifer Aniston…

Speaking with USA Today, Adam joked that Jennifer was going in for a big kiss when they filmed together.

“‘For God’s sake, keep your mouth closed,’” he recalled saying. “It was so wide! Every time, she’d come with a big, wide mouth, and I’d be like, ‘Whoa-ho-ho-ho-ho, whoa! What are we doing?’”

Jennifer previously opened up about her request to Adam when they kissed in Murder Mystery – that he oil up his beard.

Adam has also responded to Jennifer calling him a good kisser before.

