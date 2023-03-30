'American Idol' Contestants Who Have Died, Including One Who Passed Away in 2023 at Age 31
We’ve sadly lost several contestants who have competed on American Idol over the years, including multiple stars who made it to the finals.
Amid the new season of Idol, we’re taking a look back at the alums who have tragically died.
The most recent death in the Idol family happened in January 2023 when a former contestant passed away from a heart attack at the young age of 31.
Browse through the slideshow to look back on the American Idol stars who have passed away…