Brian 'Brizz' Gillis Dead, Becomes Third LFO Singer to Pass Away

LFO founding member Brian “Brizz” Gillis has sadly passed away, becoming the third member of the 90s pop group to die.

The news was confirmed by the only surviving member of the band, Brad Fischetti, who wrote a touching tribute on his Instagram page.

Brian died on Wednesday (March 29) and he was in his late forties at the time of his death. Some reports say he was either 47 or 48.

The group was formed in 1995 and Brian left in 1999 after he was reportedly frustrated that they hadn’t made much progress. He pursued a solo career and Devin Lima was hired through an open audition. They soon after achieved success with the songs “Summer Girls” and “Girl on TV.”

