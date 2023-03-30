Brooke Shields' Husband & Daughter Join Her for 'Pretty Baby' Documentary Premiere in NYC

Top Stories
Thu, 30 March 2023 at 10:43 pm

Brooke Shields has her family by her side for the premiere of her documentary Pretty Baby!

The 57-year-old actress was joined by husband Chris Henchy and their 16-year-old daughter Grier for the premiere on Wednesday night (March 29) at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

Brooke also received support from friends Debra Messing and Mariska Hargitay, as well as Ali Wentworth, who is one of the film’s producers.

Pretty Baby “is a galvanizing look at actor, model and icon Brooke Shields as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power. Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world.”

The two-part documentary premieres on Hulu on April 3.

