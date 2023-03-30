Chris Pratt Responds to 'Super Mario Bros.' Casting Criticism, Talks How the Movie Compares to Other Franchises He's Been In & His Future as Mario in New Interview

Chris Pratt is talking all things related to The Super Mario Bros. Movie in a new interview.

The 43-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star was met with complaints when he was cast to play Mario in the animated retelling of the classic video game franchise. He stars in it alongside the likes of Chris Day (Luigi) and Anya Taylor Joy (Princess Peach).

He addressed those complaints in a conversation with Gizmodo ahead of the movie’s release in April.

In the interview, Chris also revealed how Super Mario Bros. compared for him to his starring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jurassic Parks movies. In the process, he confirmed which franchise meant the most to him and why.

Check out the highlights from Chris Pratt’s interview…