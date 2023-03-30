Florence Pugh Says She Put Herself Through Mental Abuse While Filming 'Midsommar,' Talks 'Immense Guilt' That Came With Filming 'Little Women' After

Florence Pugh looked back on her mental state after starring in 2019′s Midsommar.

The 27-year-old actress led the horror movie and transitioned into filming for Little Women immediately after.

During a recent podcast appearance, Florence said that doing so caused her “immense guilt.” She explained why and revealed how she suffered self-inflicted abuse while filming Midsommar.

“I was so wrapped up in her, and I’ve never had this ever before with any of my characters,” Florence said on the Off Menu podcast about playing her character Dani according to Variety. “I’d never played someone that was in that much pain before, and I would put myself in really sh-tty situations that maybe other actors don’t need to do but I would just be imagining the worst things.”

As the subject matter got “more weird and harder to do,” she said that she was “putting things in my head that were getting worse and more bleak.”

“I think by the end I probably, most definitely abused my own self in order to get that performance,” she added.

That led to very conflicted feelings about moving on to Little Women.

“I remember looking [out the plane] and feeling immense guilt because I felt like I’d left [Dani] in that field in that state,” she recalled. “It’s so weird. I’ve never had that before.”

She continued, saying, “Obviously, that’s probably a psychological thing where I felt immense guilt of what I’d put myself through but I definitely felt like I’d left her there in that field to be abused.”

Florence said it was “almost like I’d created this person and then I just left her there to go and do another movie.”

