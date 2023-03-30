Top Stories
Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered to Terry Sanderson While Exiting Court After Winning the Ski Crash Trial

Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury: Here's Why, Plus What Happens Next

'Wicked' Movie: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Thu, 30 March 2023 at 6:51 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Crash Trial, Terry Sanderson Deemed at Fault

Gwyneth Paltrow has won the ski crash trial against Terry Sanderson.

Retired optometrist Sanderson accused Paltrow of injuring him during a ski collision back in 2016 and sued her for $300,000. The downhill skier has right of way under Utah law, but both parties claimed that they were the downhill skier. Initially he sued her for over $3 million, but a judge shot down his attempt to get punitive damages.

Following a trial in Park City, Utah, the jury reached a verdict on Thursday afternoon (March 30) and it was read aloud in court.

Keep reading to find out more…

Gwyneth countersued Terry for $1 and she was awarded the damages that she requested. He was deemed 100% at fault for the crash, not her.

Depositions from Gwyneth‘s two children were read aloud in court on Wednesday and here’s everything we learned from them.

Browse through the gallery for photos of Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson on their final day in court…
