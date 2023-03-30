Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Crash Trial, Terry Sanderson Deemed at Fault

Gwyneth Paltrow has won the ski crash trial against Terry Sanderson.

Retired optometrist Sanderson accused Paltrow of injuring him during a ski collision back in 2016 and sued her for $300,000. The downhill skier has right of way under Utah law, but both parties claimed that they were the downhill skier. Initially he sued her for over $3 million, but a judge shot down his attempt to get punitive damages.

Following a trial in Park City, Utah, the jury reached a verdict on Thursday afternoon (March 30) and it was read aloud in court.

Gwyneth countersued Terry for $1 and she was awarded the damages that she requested. He was deemed 100% at fault for the crash, not her.

Depositions from Gwyneth‘s two children were read aloud in court on Wednesday and here’s everything we learned from them.

