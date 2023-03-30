Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered to Terry Sanderson While Exiting Court After Winning the Ski Crash Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her case against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson and she whispered something to him on her way out of the courtroom.

Terry has claimed that Gwyneth caused a crash on a Park City ski slope that left him seriously injured, but she said she was not at fault for the crash.

The jury ruled that Terry was “100%” at fault for the crash and Gwyneth was awarded the symbolic $1 in damages that she requested in her countersuit.

So, what did Gwyneth whisper to Terry?

Keep reading to find out more…

Terry‘s lawyer told Extra that Gwyneth whispered, “I wish you well.” He replied, “Thank you, dear.”

Depositions from Gwyneth‘s two children were read aloud in court on Wednesday and here’s everything we learned from them.

You can watch video of the moment below.