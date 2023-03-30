Jared Leto Shows Off His Chiseled Abs & Very Toned Chest in Shirtless Thirst Trap

Jared Leto is showing off online, and he’s looking absolutely ripped!

The 51-year-old House of Gucci actor took off his shirt and posed for a new thirst trap that he graciously shared with fans.

They have since taken to the comments section to weigh in on the steamy pic!

Check out Jared Leto’s steamy, shirtless thirst trap inside…

Hopping on Instagram Wednesday (March 29), Jared shared a mirror pic that he took. In it, he has a red cap pulled low over his eyes but still shows off his longer hair and rugged beard. He’s wearing a pair of low-slung pants and a chain necklace.

However, most fans can’t seem to take their eyes off his very toned chest, arms and stomach.

“Never looked so good,” one viewer gushed in the comments section.

“Me: I’m over my Jared Leto crush / *sees this* / me: nevermind,” another wrote.

Another Instagram user opined that he was “looking like a sculpture.”

“Wow omg I even parked because I almost crushed,” another joked.

Jared paired the pic was a simple message to his followers – “miss you xx.”

The star recently made some bold makeup decisions while attending shows during Paris Fashion Week.

For anyone who has been missed Jared in return, we have some good news about his next big role!

Get a good look at Jared Leto’s steamy thirst trap below…