Kelly Clarkson Throws Shade at Ex Brandon Blackstock With Reimagined "abcdefu" Cover - Listen & See the New Lyrics

Kelly Clarkson‘s latest Kellyoke cover throws a bit of shade at her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

On Thursday (March 30), the 40-year-old American Idol winner covered GAYLE‘s hit song “abcdefu” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

However, she spun the lyrics a bit so it was more about her own personal situation. Her version included a reference to Brandon‘s dad and the battle over their finances.

Listen to Kelly Clarkson’s cover of “abcdefu” and check out the updated lyrics inside…

“Forget you and your dad and the fact that you got half,” Kelly sings on the opening lines. “And my broken heart, turn that s-it into art.”

Of course, the hitmaker is turning her divorce into art on her upcoming album Chemistry. Find out what she had to say about the album and the meaning of its title. She’ll be promoting the release with a new Las Vegas residency.

If you were curious, you can see everything Kelly has said about Brandon over the years.

Kelly Clarkson’s “abcdefu” cover lyrics

Forget you and your dad and the fact that you got half

And my broken heart, turn that s-it into art

Forget you and your friends that I’ll never see again

Everybody but your dog, you can all get lost

I swear I meant to mean the best when it ended

Even tried to bite my tongue when you start s-it

Now you’re textin’ all my friends asking questions

They never even liked you in the first place

Dated a girl that I hate for the attention

She only made it two days, what a connection

It’s like you’d do anythin’ for my affection

You’re goin’ all about it in the worst ways

I was into you, but I’m ovеr it now

And I was tryna be nice

But nothing’s getting through, so lеt me spell it out

A-B-C-D-E,

Forget you and your dad and the fact that you got half

And my broken heart, turn that s-it into art

Forget you and your friends that I’ll never see again

Everybody but your dog, you can all get lost

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

A-B-C-D-E, Forget you

Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na

A-B-C-D-E,

Forget you and your dad and the fact that you got half

And my broken heart, turn that s-it into art

Forget you and your friends that I’ll never see again

Everybody but your dog, you can all get lost