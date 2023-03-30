Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Put on Blast by Ariana Madix's Friend After Hanging Out at Tom's House

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are hanging out, and the location of their get-together is causing even more drama.

The Vanderpump Rules stars have been at the center of a controversy ever since Tom was found to have cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel.

Fans of the reality show will get to watch the drama unfold on TV. However, plenty of it has already played out on social media before that can even happen.

For instance, Tom and Raquel‘s hang, which took place at the house he shares with Ariana, has one of her friends furious.

Read more about the latest Vanderpump Rules drama…

According to TMZ, Raquel stopped by Tom‘s house on Wednesday. Since she had a bag, there were questions about if she had spent the night.

“Raquel did not spend the night at Tom and Ariana’s house. She stopped by the house Wednesday afternoon for about a half hour to say goodbye to Tom before he left town,” her team told the outlet.

Despite that, Ariana’s friend Logan Cochran called them out on social media for spending time in the house the former couple shared.

“Is this how y’all are making amends? righting your wrongs,” he asked in a heated post on his Instagram story, which included a pic of Raquel leaving the house with a clown emoji imposed over her face.

He continued, adding that, “The robot has her own apartment. Go there. Go anywhere else.”

“Maybe at least PRETEND to have some decency? for the cameras at least,” he continued. “And don’t worry, tom, i texted you about this before posting. I know that bugged you before.”

Tom and Raquel also spent time together after the cast taped the reunion episode. Find out how the reunion went.