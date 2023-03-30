Trump Family & More Respond to Donald Trump's Indictment - See Statements From Everyone Who Has Spoken Out

The Trump family is speaking out after Donald Trump made history as the first sitting or former president to be indicted.

The 76-year-old former president was indicted by a New York grand jury on Thursday (March 30). The indictment stems from questions about hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the mist of his 2016 presidential campaign.

You can find out what happens next for Donald here. While we wait for the next steps, several members of the Trump family have released statements about the legal moves.

If you were unaware, Donald is married to former first lady Melania Trump and is the father of Ivanka, Donald Jr., Eric, Tiffany and Barron Trump.

Every member of the family has not yet released a statement. However, several have spoken out. As have others closely related to the case. We gathered together the most important responses here and will continue to add others are they come in.

Scroll through to see which members of the Trump Family have spoken out about the former president’s indictment…