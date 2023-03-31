Alexander Ludwig Strips Down to Recreate His Pregnant Wife's Maternity Shoot
Alexander Ludwig is putting his body on display to recreate the maternity photo shoot that his wife Lauren recently did!
The 30-year-old Heels and The Hunger Games actor stripped down to his birthday suit and shot a strategically posed photo to recreate Lauren‘s baby bump pic.
“It’s been a long road. There’s times I don’t know how to deal with these emotions- so grateful to have my rock-solid wife supporting me through these 32 weeks of pregnancy. Almost there,” Alexander jokingly captioned the post.
Alexander added, “*also- thats my hand.” Just in case anyone was wondering!
The couple got married in 2020 and announced last month that they are expecting their first child after three pregnancy losses in the past.