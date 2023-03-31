Top Stories
Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered to Terry Sanderson While Exiting Court After Winning the Ski Crash Trial

Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered to Terry Sanderson While Exiting Court After Winning the Ski Crash Trial

Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury: Here's Why, Plus What Happens Next

Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury: Here's Why, Plus What Happens Next

'Wicked' Movie: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

'Wicked' Movie: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Fri, 31 March 2023 at 1:28 am

Alexander Ludwig Strips Down to Recreate His Pregnant Wife's Maternity Shoot

Alexander Ludwig Strips Down to Recreate His Pregnant Wife's Maternity Shoot

Alexander Ludwig is putting his body on display to recreate the maternity photo shoot that his wife Lauren recently did!

The 30-year-old Heels and The Hunger Games actor stripped down to his birthday suit and shot a strategically posed photo to recreate Lauren‘s baby bump pic.

“It’s been a long road. There’s times I don’t know how to deal with these emotions- so grateful to have my rock-solid wife supporting me through these 32 weeks of pregnancy. Almost there,” Alexander jokingly captioned the post.

Alexander added, “*also- thats my hand.” Just in case anyone was wondering!

Head inside to check out the side-by-side images…

The couple got married in 2020 and announced last month that they are expecting their first child after three pregnancy losses in the past.
Just Jared on Facebook
alexander ludwig copies wife maternity shoot 01
alexander ludwig copies wife maternity shoot 02
alexander ludwig copies wife maternity shoot 03
alexander ludwig copies wife maternity shoot 04
alexander ludwig copies wife maternity shoot 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexander Ludwig, Lauren Dear, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
The CW