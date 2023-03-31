Ali Wong & Steven Yeun Step Out for Netflix's 'BEEF' Premiere in L.A.

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are hitting the red carpet at the premiere of their new Netflix series!

The co-stars posed for photos while arriving at the premiere of BEEF on Thursday evening (March 30) held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, and Remy Holt along with show creator Lee Sung Jin.

Here’s the synopsis from Netflix: “BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.”

In a recent interview, Ali revealed what it was like filming her first sex scenes for the show.

All 10 episodes of BEEF will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on April 6 – check out the trailer here!

