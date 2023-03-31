Top Stories
Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered to Terry Sanderson While Exiting Court After Winning the Ski Crash Trial

Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered to Terry Sanderson While Exiting Court After Winning the Ski Crash Trial

Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury: Here's Why, Plus What Happens Next

Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury: Here's Why, Plus What Happens Next

'Wicked' Movie: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

'Wicked' Movie: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Fri, 31 March 2023 at 12:15 pm

Ali Wong & Steven Yeun Step Out for Netflix's 'BEEF' Premiere in L.A.

Ali Wong & Steven Yeun Step Out for Netflix's 'BEEF' Premiere in L.A.

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are hitting the red carpet at the premiere of their new Netflix series!

The co-stars posed for photos while arriving at the premiere of BEEF on Thursday evening (March 30) held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, and Remy Holt along with show creator Lee Sung Jin.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the synopsis from Netflix: “BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.”

In a recent interview, Ali revealed what it was like filming her first sex scenes for the show.

All 10 episodes of BEEF will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on April 6 – check out the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 01
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 02
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 03
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 04
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 05
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 06
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 07
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 08
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 09
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 10
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 11
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 12
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 13
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 14
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 15
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 16
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 17
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 18
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 19
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 20
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 21
ali wong steven yeun beef premiere 22

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ali Wong, Beef, David Choe, Joseph Lee, Lee Sung Jin, Patti Yasutake, Remy Holt, Steven Yeun

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
The CW