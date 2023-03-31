AMC's 'Interview With A Vampire' Series Recasts Claudia: Delainey Hayles To Take Over Bailey Bass Role

Bailey Bass will not return as Claudia for AMC’s Interview With A Vampire series.

The network announced the news about the recasting via Variety, revealing that Delainey Hayles will take over the role in season two.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the release, Bailey will not be back for the new season for a variety of “circumstances”.

“Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season,” Bailey shared in a statement. “Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

An AMC spokesperson added, “Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best.”

Bailey is also known for her role as Tsireya in Avatar: The Way of Water, and is set to reprise the part in additional films.

Delainey is best known for ITV’s Too Close and Holby City on the BBC.

Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman and Ben Daniels also star in the series.

The news comes just before production on the upcoming season kicks off in Prague, Paris, and New Orleans.