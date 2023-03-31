Top Stories
Fri, 31 March 2023 at 1:08 am

19-Year-Old Tennis Phenom Carlos Alcaraz Continues 10 Match Winning Streak, Defeats Taylor Fritz at Miami Open Quarterfinals

19-Year-Old Tennis Phenom Carlos Alcaraz Continues 10 Match Winning Streak, Defeats Taylor Fritz at Miami Open Quarterfinals

Teenage tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz defeats USA’s top-ranked player Taylor Fritz during the Miami Open tournament quarterfinals on Thursday (March 30) held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

This was the 19-year-old Spaniard’s 10th match win in a row!

“The return [of serve] was the key [to winning this] match,” Carlos said during the post-match press conference. “I took my chances. I took the opportunity of every break point that I had.”

As for why Taylor thought he lost the match, he shared, “The first game, I got broken in the match, but I felt like after that, I played very well for the rest of the set. He didn’t have any more chances to break me. I had chances to break him. I felt like going into the second set, I had a really good chance.”

“Then I just threw away my serve again to start the second set,” Taylor added. “So that was extremely demoralizing because now I’m playing another set from behind. It’s just more off of my mistakes. Obviously playing the best player in the world, you can’t just drop your serve to start both sets.”

Carlos plays his friendly foe, Jannik Sinner of Italy, tomorrow during the semi-finals. This will be their sixth time facing each other!
