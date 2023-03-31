Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Trial: 10 Weirdest &amp; Craziest Moments That Happened

Late Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Girlfriend Mary-Brian Clarke Has Died, Two Months After He Passed Away

Sam Asghari Clears the Air About His Relationship with Britney Spears Amid Questions About a Possible Divorce

Uncovering the Top 10 Most Followed Women on Instagram - See the List!

Celebs Love 'Dungeons & Dragons' - Find Out Who Else is Playing Besides Joe Manganiello

Celebs Love 'Dungeons & Dragons' - Find Out Who Else is Playing Besides Joe Manganiello

Dungeons & Dragons has gained increasing popularity as evidenced by the release of not just one, but now two movies centered around the game.

The fantasy role-playing game, first published in 1974, fosters storytelling as players take on roles such as elf, warlock, or dwarf with the guidance of a Dungeon Master who oversees the game, manages non-player characters and monsters, and narrates the story.

While Joe Manganiello may be the most prominent celebrity fan of the game, regularly hosting star-studded game nights, numerous other celebrities also enjoy and participate in the game.

Click inside to see which celebs also play D&D…

