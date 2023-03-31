Chloe Bailey Reacts to Backlash for 'Swarm' Sex Scene with Damson Idris

Chloe Bailey is speaking out in response to the backlash that her Swarm sex scene has received.

In the first episode of the new Prime Video series, directed by Donald Glover, she has an explicit scene with co-star Damson Idris, but she’s laughing off all of the criticism.

Chloe responded to the backlash in a new interview with ET Canada.

“I was laughing about it. I am really proud of my performance in that show and being on set with such incredible actors like Damson [Idris] and Dominique [Fishback] and being directed by Donald Glover and being on set with the likes of Malia Obama and Janine [Nabers] and everybody,” Chloe told the outlet. “I learned so much being on that set. I also learned that it’s okay to be imperfect as an actor because that’s where the realness lies.”

“We’re not supposed to play like this perfectly built human being, because that doesn’t exist in the real world. So when I let that go, acting became an even deeper love for me,” she added.

Chloe was asked if she feels frustrated when fans don’t view her as an adult woman still.

“No, it doesn’t frustrate me anymore because I have so many other things to think about than to waste my time thinking how people perceive me,” she said. “You know, before it used to bother me, but now I’m like, I got so much to worry about.”

