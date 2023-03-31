Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny & Jennifer Coolidge Win Big at GLAAD Awards 2023

Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Coolidge picked up wins at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards, which were hosted at the The Beverly Hilton on Thursday evening (March 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

We already knew that the “Dirrty” diva and Un Verano Sin Ti hitmaker were set to be recognized at the ceremony. Christina was awarded GLAAD’s Advocate for Change Award and Bad Bunny received the Vanguard Award.

Jennifer, who didn’t walk the red carpet, was a surprise appearance. She was honored with GLAAD’s Social Impact Award when she appeared onstage at the start of the show.

Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade, Lisa Ann Walter, Frankie Grande, Vanessa Williams, Fletcher, Joel Kim Booster, Hannah Einbinder, Harvey Guillen, Sherry Cola, Jane Lynch, Billy Eichner, Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, Diplo, Orville Peck, Margaret Cho, Maybelle Blair, G Flip, Chrishell Stause, Justin Tranter, Dot-Marie Jones, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jake Borelli, Dewayne Perkins, Johnny Sibilly, Shangela, Gleb Savchenko, Angelica Ross, Michelle Visage, Gigi Gorgeous, Isis King, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rhys Darby, Jeremy Pope, Rafael Silva, JORDY, Lance Bass, Michael Turchin, Ronen Rubinstein, Hailie Sahar, Laith Ashley, Geena Davis and Jamie Clayton are just a sampling of the other stars who made it out to the event. You can see pics of them all in the gallery!

If you missed it, Christina opened up about her sexuality and more in a new interview.

