Fri, 31 March 2023 at 2:48 am

Dior Brought Celebs to India For Their Latest Fashion Show - See Photos!

Dior Brought Celebs to India For Their Latest Fashion Show - See Photos!

Lots of celebs traveled all the way to India for Dior‘s latest fashion show!

Cara Delevingne, Simone Ashley, and Yara Shahidi were among the stars who were in attendance for the pre-fall 2023 show on Thursday (March 30) in Mumbai, India.

More stars at the event included Jessie Buckley, Naomi Ackie, Karlie Kloss, and Simone‘s Bridgerton co-star and on-screen sister Charithra Chandran.

“The choice of this destination is deeply linked to our shared history and passions,” Dior CEO Delphine Arnault said in a statement (via WWD). “Our unwavering affinity with India, woven from the very beginnings of the house in 1947, and through the shows of Monsieur Dior’s various successors — from Marc Bohan to Maria Grazia Chiuri — has constantly been deployed in numerous creative dialogues combining innovation and ancestral heritage.”

Head inside to check out photos of all the stars in attendance…

Camille Cottin at the Dior show in Mumbai

Camille Cottin

Cara Delevingne at the Dior show in Mumbai

Cara Delevingne

Celeste at the Dior show in Mumbai

Celeste

Charithra Chandran at the Dior show in Mumbai

Charithra Chandran

Ella Richards at the Dior show in Mumbai

Ella Richards

Freida Pinto at the Dior show in Mumbai

Freida Pinto

Jessie Buckley at the Dior show in Mumbai

Jessie Buckley

Karlie Kloss at the Dior show in Mumbai

Karlie Kloss

Liza Koshy at the Dior show in Mumbai

Liza Koshy

Maisie Williams at the Dior show in Mumbai

Maisie Williams

Naomi Ackie at the Dior show in Mumbai

Naomi Ackie

Poorna Jagannathan at the Dior show in Mumbai

Poorna Jagannathan

Sabine Getty at the Dior show in Mumbai

Sabine Getty

Simone Ashley at the Dior show in Mumbai

Simone Ashley

Yara Shahidi at the Dior show in Mumbai

Yara Shahidi
