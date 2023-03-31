DWTS' Jenna Johnson Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Before Welcoming Son with Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Jonhson opened up about suffering a miscarriage before she and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son Rome.

The Dancing with the Stars couple introduced their newborn in early January.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Jenna explained that he was their rainbow baby, a child born after parents lose a child.

Jenna shared that she was pregnant in 2021 but unfortunately lost the pregnancy.

“We were in Dallas for a show. While we were practicing, we did something and I just turned to [Val] and I’m like, ‘I think, I’m bleeding.’ And immediately, just my heart dropped. I could see it in his face just went white. I sprinted to our hotel room, and I lost the baby in our hotel room,” she said, adding that “no one knew that we were pregnant.”

“I didn’t want to dance for a while,” she added. “I was so angry. But then it kind of became my escape. I was so, so sad. I was hurting so much.”

Jenna and Val unveiled the first photos of their son’s face back in February.

Our heart goes out to the family, and we are sending them so much love.

Watch Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s interview below…