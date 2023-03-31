Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Crash Trial Juror Explains Her Reasoning

Gwyneth Paltrow just won the ski crash trial against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson and now a juror is speaking out.

The jury came to the conclusion that Terry Sanderson was 100% at fault in the 2016 Park City Utah accident.

One of the jurors revealed that she changed her opinion multiple times throughout the trial.

Juror No. 11 Samantha Imrie said she ultimately found Gwyneth Paltrow‘s testimony convincing.

“I think there was, in the back of my mind, yes, this woman’s an actress and I took that into account, but I didn’t feel she had a reason to lie under oath,” Samantha told ABC News. “She’s always in the spotlight so she always has to be honest.”

On the other hand, she did not find Terry Sanderson convincing, even though he may have convinced himself of what he believed happened.

“He was telling his truth and I think unfortunately some of that has been distorted due to some other factors,” she said. “But I do think he did not intend to tell a truth that wasn’t his truth.”

Samantha says she did find Dr. Irving Scher‘s testimony as an expert witness to be credible and convincing.

“He’s a snow sports expert in many different ways. I think the fact that Dr. Scher could speak to the din settings and he specifically studied snow science, that he had a stronger opinion,” she said.

She also noted that Sanderson‘s social media posts influenced her opinion of his claims.

“I think I wrote down, ‘Wow, I need to make some more money so I can go travel this way.’ I wouldn’t have thought he was capable of those things based on the picture that had been painted,” Samantha recalled.

Terry revealed what Gwyneth whispered to him after the trial, as well as his reply.