Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Visit Children's Hospital LA for Make March Matter Campaign

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler spend some sweet time with kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in support of the hospital’s annual Make March Matter campaign on Thursday (March 30).

The 21-year-old model and the 31-year-old Elvis star played some games and signed guitars for the children.

Austin got his first ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his work as Elvis Presley in Elvis.

He called the nomination bittersweet, as Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis‘ daughter, passed suddenly at the young age of 54.

Austin didn’t bring Kaia to the Oscars but he explained why he decided to bring someone else.

Make March Matter is an annual month-long fundraising campaign where celebrities along with top businesses and organizations in LA across fashion, fitness, food, and more rally together to support the hospital’s efforts in building healthier futures for children. Since its launch in 2016, the campaign has raised over $10 million, and this year, Make March Matter has a record number of 110 partners.

Austin and Kaia attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together even though he didn’t win his category.